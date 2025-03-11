Tanishq showroom heist rocks Bihar Legislative Council, Oppn slams CM Nitish Kumar

Patna: The jewellery heist worth Rs 25 crore at a Tanishq showroom in Ara town of Bhojpur district created an uproar in the Bihar Legislative Council on Tuesday, with opposition leaders launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the deteriorating law and order situation.

Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, RJD Councillors, and senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui led the protest inside the House, questioning the safety of businesses and citizens in the state.

Siddiqui sharply reacted to this incident.

"In Bihar, Rs 25 crore are being looted in broad daylight, and the government is talking about 'Ramraj'. If this is Ramraj, then it has no meaning. The government should take crime seriously instead of making hollow claims," the RJD leader said.

In response, CM Nitish Kumar personally addressed the House, assuring strict action against criminals.

"Whenever criminal incidents happen in Bihar, I personally look into them. Immediate action is taken, and no one is allowed to roam free," the Chief Minister said.

As opposition members continued to raise concerns about crimes against women and rising criminal activities, CM Nitish Kumar added: "If you feel something is wrong, inform us immediately, and we will take immediate action."

RJD and opposition parties continue to attack the NDA government over rising crime rates.

Nitish Kumar's government faces election-year pressure to improve law and order.

The Patna police have arrested two suspects, but the Opposition claims the bigger issue remains unresolved.

Bhojpur police have arrested two accused in connection with the robbery after a brief chase on Monday.

The accused are identified as Vishal Kumar Gupta, a resident of Dighwara, Saran district, and Kunal Kumar, a resident of Sonpur in Saran district.

Police have recovered two bags containing looted jewellery and the hunt continues for the remaining four accused.

As Bihar heads toward Assembly elections, this incident has turned into a major political battleground between NDA and RJD, with law and order becoming a key election issue.