Tech Entrepreneur Claims Harassment Amid Contentious Divorce Battle

Tech entrepreneur Prasanna Sankar has taken to social media with allegations that he's facing harassment from both his estranged wife and Chennai police while navigating a difficult divorce and custody battle. In a viral series of posts on X that garnered over 8.6 million views, the NIT Trichy graduate and founder of Singapore-based crypto social network 0xPPL.com claims he is "on the run" from law enforcement.

Sankar alleges the conflict intensified after he discovered his wife's infidelity, which led to contentious divorce settlement negotiations. According to his account, when these talks stalled, his wife filed false domestic violence complaints and attempted to secure a more favorable divorce jurisdiction in the United States rather than India, where he had initiated proceedings.

He further claims his wife "abducted" their nine-year-old son to the United States, prompting him to file an international child abduction case. Though a US court apparently ruled in his favor and a Memorandum of Understanding was signed—stipulating he would pay approximately Rs 9 crore plus Rs 4.3 lakh monthly in support while sharing joint custody—Sankar alleges his wife refused to comply with key terms.

The situation reportedly escalated when Sankar's insistence on court intervention led to a kidnapping complaint against him. He claims police officers arrived at his hotel late at night, causing him to flee with his son. Despite providing evidence of his son's safety and ongoing legal proceedings, Sankar alleges authorities have continued pursuing him, harassing his family and friends, and conducting warrantless raids.

His estranged wife Divya has issued counter-claims, alleging Sankar lured her to India under false pretenses before having their son forcibly taken by an associate. She accuses him of tax evasion through transferring matrimonial assets to family members, threatening her to prevent reporting tax crimes, stealing their son's passport, and potentially planning to abduct the child.

In more serious allegations, Divya claims Sankar is a "sexual predator" who secretly recorded women, stating he was previously arrested by Singapore Police and in a separate sting operation for solicitation and prostitution.

As of publication, the Chennai Police had not issued an official response regarding the allegations from either party.