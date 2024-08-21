  • Menu
Teen alleges molestation; teacher booked

Hamirpur: A government school teacher in Hamirpur district was booked after he was accused of molestation by a 16-year-old student, police said on...

Hamirpur: A government school teacher in Hamirpur district was booked after he was accused of molestation by a 16-year-old student, police said on Tuesday.

Shashi Kant Sharma, a commerce teacher, was booked at Hamirpur Women Police Station at the complaint of a class 12 Dalit student, Superintendent of Police Bhagat Singh Thakur said.

After the matter came to the fore, the family of the girl and other locals created a ruckus at the school and also allegedly thrashed the teacher. A case of sexual harassment with a minor has been registered under section 75 of BNS and section 12 POCSO Act and intentionally insulting or intimidating a member of a Scheduled Caste under section 3(1) of SC/ST Act, police said.

Deputy Director of Higher Education Hamirpur Anil Kaushal said a departmental inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

