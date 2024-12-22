Live
- Punjab seeks central assistance to strengthen security in areas adjoining Pakistan
- Malaysian national held from Tamil Nadu for cyber fraud of Rs 2.81 crore
- Child marriage will be eradicated by 2026: Assam CM
- PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss urges TN government to act against online gambling
- From defence to culture and sports, India and Kuwait sign key agreements during PM Modi's visit
- Mahakumbh 2025: 110 mist blower machines and 107 fogging units to keep Akharas insect-free
- Piyush Goyal participates in Mahila Shakti Shivir event, calls Bima Sakhi Yojana 'a revolutionary initiative'
- Death toll from Cyclone Chido in Mozambique rises to 94
- 13 criminals from two gangs arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh for extortion
- Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Visits Injured Boy Sritej at KIMS Hospital
Telangana IAS Officers wives association meets president Droupadi Murmu
The Telangana IAS Officers' Wives Association (TG IASOWA) called upon the Hon'ble President of India, HE Droupadi Murmu, on December 20 at the Rashtrapati Nilayam.
The Telangana IAS Officers' Wives Association (TG IASOWA) called upon the Hon'ble President of India, HE Droupadi Murmu, on December 20 at the Rashtrapati Nilayam. President of the Association , Priyanka Goel and Honorary Secretary, Dr Ruchi Ranjan , presented HE with a memento which showcased the Spirit of Telangana through Cheriyal art and storytelling , uniquely conceptualised and designed by IASOWA .
A shawl made from recycled plastic bottles was also presented , reflecting IASOWA’s commitment to sustainability.
Both the gifts were highly appreciated by the Hon’ble President.
She appreciated the good work being done by IASOWA and motivated and encouraged them to be an inspiring force and to lead by example.
