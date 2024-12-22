  • Menu
Telangana IAS Officers wives association meets president Droupadi Murmu

The Telangana IAS Officers' Wives Association (TG IASOWA) called upon the Hon'ble President of India, HE Droupadi Murmu, on December 20 at the Rashtrapati Nilayam.

The Telangana IAS Officers' Wives Association (TG IASOWA) called upon the Hon'ble President of India, HE Droupadi Murmu, on December 20 at the Rashtrapati Nilayam. President of the Association , Priyanka Goel and Honorary Secretary, Dr Ruchi Ranjan , presented HE with a memento which showcased the Spirit of Telangana through Cheriyal art and storytelling , uniquely conceptualised and designed by IASOWA .

A shawl made from recycled plastic bottles was also presented , reflecting IASOWA’s commitment to sustainability.

Both the gifts were highly appreciated by the Hon’ble President.

She appreciated the good work being done by IASOWA and motivated and encouraged them to be an inspiring force and to lead by example.



