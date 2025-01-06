Ten tonnes of plastic waste removed in Kapilash

Dhenkanal: In a significant step towards environmental conservation, over 250 volunteers from Tata Steel Meramandali undertook a massive cleanup drive near Kapilash Wildlife Sanctuary in Dhenkanal district. The initiative, carried out under the supervision of Dhenkanal district administration and district forest officials, led to removal of 10 tonnes of plastic waste and garbage materials. The cleanup operation covered key areas such as road leading to Chandrasekhar Jew Temple and the proposed venue of Tata Steel Kapilash Half Marathon. The drive was part of Tata Steel’s employees’ volunteerism programme, highlighting the company’s commitment to sustainability and community welfare.

Speaking on the initiative, a Tata Steel spokesperson said the drive aimed to ensure a cleaner and greener environment along the culturally and ecologically significant Kapilash temple route while preserving the natural beauty of the wildlife sanctuary. The cleanliness drive also served as a precursor to Tata Steel Kapilash Half Marathon, scheduled to take place soon. The event underscores Tata Steel’s focus on promoting healthy lifestyle and environmental consciousness among communities.

The employees went to the spot and cleaned up plastic waste materials gathered for years.

Environmentalists lauded the effort, calling it a model for corporate community collaboration in tackling plastic pollution. Locals have urged the district administration to sustain the cleanliness drive and create an awareness among visitors and tourists not to litter the place.