Tender minds being fed distorted history

New Delhi: Amid mounting criticism, NCERT faces outrage over the partition modules. The Indian History Congress (IHC), one of the largest associations of professional historians having above 9,000 members, accused the council of “spreading falsehood with a clear communal intent”.

In a detailed statement, the historians said NCERT’s new Partition Horrors Remembrance Day modules twist the history by blaming the Congress and Muslim League and giving a clean chit to British colonial rulers. “The most objectionable part is that this distorted polarizing history is being fed to the tender minds of school going children,” the statement read.

The NCERT modules — prepared separately for Classes VI–VIII and IX–XII — describe the “Culprits of Partition” as Jinnah, who demanded it; the Congress, which accepted it; and Mountbatten, who formalised and implemented it. They also state that the British “tried their best to preserve India as one until the end.” The IHC objected to this framing, arguing that it misrepresented history.

“Turning history completely upside down, the modules hold not only the Muslim League but also the Indian National Congress responsible for the Partition of the country. Quite in tune with the loyalist stance of the communal forces during the freedom struggle, the British colonial rulers are given a clean chit in these modules,” the resolution said.