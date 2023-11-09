Live
Just In
Thane cops rush medical help to woman who delivered baby on pavement
Thane (Maharashtra): In a heart-warmer, Thane Police’s 'Nirbhaya' team helped rush medical aid and saved the life of a woman who delivered a baby on a busy city pavement, officials said here on Thursday.
The development took place at around 1 p.m. on Thursday when a pregnant woman, Suvarna S. Meergal (30), suddenly went into labour, fell on the footpath and delivered a baby right there before losing consciousness, as hundreds of shocked people gathered around.
Some locals informed the PCR which alerted the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station from where a Nirbhaya team of policewomen rushed to the footpath near the Kamani Junction.
They immediately shifted the woman to the nearby Anandibai Joshi Hospital with the infant’s umbilical cord still attached, where the medicos took charge of the emergency case.
After the prompt medical treatment, the woman regained consciousness and is doing well, as is her child, though it is not clear whether she was alone or accompanied by relatives.
Senior police officers Rajeev Chavan, Tripti Deshmukh and others from the Nirbhaya team later visited the mother-child at the hospital to extend any further help required.