Tharoor may succeed Dhankar as next V-P

Dubai: Shashi Tharoor as the next Vice-President of India? If so, does it mean a final parting for Tharoor and the party he currently represents, the Indian National Congress?

If the buzz on Indian social media channels – and talk within the country’s political circles – are anything to go by, Tharoor stands a good chance to be elevated to the role of ‘second citizen’.

The speculation comes as the incumbent VP of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar surprised all by announcing late last night (July 21) that he’s stepping down from the role.

A new candidate must be elected within the next 60 days, according to the rules, according to The Gulf News report.

Tharoor’s name is reportedly high on the list of possible names to replace Dhankhar, with a decision expected soon.

Now, even before Dhankar made the surprise move – he’s stepping down because of health issues – Tharoor had been mooted as a possible ‘future’ VP of the country. Now that future is likely to happen a lot sooner, if all the speculation is based on facts.

Tharoor is currently a Member of Parliament from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency in Kerala, having won a narrow victory in the 2024 elections. But what he has been doing in recent weeks is what’s fueling the fevered speculation about Tharoor as the next VP pick.

Tharoor has been one of the more vocal proponents of India’s stance on ‘Operation Sindoor’ in trips to the US and elsewhere. And that's brought him visibly closer to the BJP government - and sharing quite the rapport with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Three more names are doing the rounds.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The JDU leader's name is doing the rounds as reportedly, the BJP is looking to name one of its own as Bihar's chief ministerial candidate ahead of the state polls. Union Health Minister and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda. A BJP veteran, he is known to be close to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

JDU MP and Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh . As per the rules of the Constitution, Singh took over the duties of Rajya Sabha chairman (VP) starting today (July 22). He shares cordial relations with both Nitish Kumar and PM Modi, making him a prime contender.