Third Suspect Nabbed in Noida Dowry Murder, Victim’s In-Law Held

Noida arrest news: As part of the investigation that is underway into the tragic loss of Nikki Bhati's death, police have arrested her brother-in law, Rohit Bhati. Nikki was said to have been assaulted, and later burned to dowry death Noida of her parents located in Greater Noida, died after suffering burn injuries that were severe. The third arrest has been made in the investigation.

Nikki's Final Moments

On the night of August 21 Nikki was reported to have been assaulted by partner Vipin as well as her mother-in-law Daya. In Noida dowry murder case of the FIR that was filed by her sister Kanchan who is married to the same family with Rohit who was attacked when she attempted to intervene.

The FIR says that Vipin is believed to have poured an inflammable liquid over Nikki before setting her on fire. Video clips that were horrifying shared by Kanchan depicted Nikki being brutally attacked with a hammer by Vipin along with Daya.

After being taken by the Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, Nikki succumbed to burn injuries.

Police Custody Drama: Vipin Shot While Trying to Escape

The Nikki Bhati case investigation took a unexpected turn on Sunday, when Vipin tried to escape while being held by police. The officers had taken Vipin to his residence to retrieve the bottle of flammable liquid they believe was involved in the attack. In the course of the operation, Vipin reportedly snatched a gun from a policeman, and fired.

In retaliation for the incident, police fired at the suspect in the leg prior to taking control of the incident. The senior Police officer Sudhir Kumar, who was the victim of the shooting has told the media about the situation.

This incident occurred only hours after Nikki's dad, Bikhari Singh Payla, demanded justice. "They are murderers. They ought to be shot and their home destroyed.

Vipin's Response From Hospital Bed

After the incident with the police, Vipin was admitted to an infirmary for treatment. In his hospital bed he denied killing his wife.

"I am not remorseful. I did not murder her. Wives and husbands argue all the time. It's frequent," Vipin said, insisting on his innocence in spite of the evidence of video and witness accounts.