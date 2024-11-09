Tigress ‘Jamuna’ released into wild in Similipal

Baripada : 'Jamuna,’ the Royal Bengal Tigers brought from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra, was on Saturday released into the wild from its soft enclosure at Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR). The tigress has settled down in the core area of the STR and is being regularly monitored through a trained team.

Taking to X, Odisha's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Susanta Nanda, shared some pictures and video of the tigress being released into the wild. "For the first time, we have a tiger supplementation anywhere in the world to enhance the gene pool of tigers", he said wishing success of the programme.

The two-and-a-half-year-old tigress, named Jamuna, was kept in the soft enclosure in the STR since it was brought from Maharashtra on October 27. The tigress was brought to STR under a translocation project to curb inbreeding and improve the gene pool of tigers inside the reserve, where 50 per cent are melanistic.