Live
- Canada discontinues SDS visa programme: What it means for Indian students
- Tayyab Ikram re-elected FIH President, launches global mental health project
- India's structural growth booming across all sectors, not a tale of monopoly: BJP leader Hitesh Jain
- Convict moves Kerala HC for higher wages, more contacts for calls
- Kenya urges vigilance as mpox cases rise
- CM Vijayan should apologise to Oommen Chandy before launching seaplane service: Congress
- Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' Teaser: Power-Packed
- Dry weather has added to challenges, don’t let people suffer in winters: Omar Abdullah to officials
- ‘Come together & resist’: Pralhad Joshi to K’taka people on Waqf row
- No MSME will be left behind in PM Modi’s government: Nirmala Sitharaman
Just In
Tigress ‘Jamuna’ released into wild in Similipal
'Jamuna,’ the Royal Bengal Tigers brought from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra, was on Saturday released into the wild from its soft enclosure at Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR).
Baripada : 'Jamuna,’ the Royal Bengal Tigers brought from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra, was on Saturday released into the wild from its soft enclosure at Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR). The tigress has settled down in the core area of the STR and is being regularly monitored through a trained team.
Taking to X, Odisha's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Susanta Nanda, shared some pictures and video of the tigress being released into the wild. "For the first time, we have a tiger supplementation anywhere in the world to enhance the gene pool of tigers", he said wishing success of the programme.
The two-and-a-half-year-old tigress, named Jamuna, was kept in the soft enclosure in the STR since it was brought from Maharashtra on October 27. The tigress was brought to STR under a translocation project to curb inbreeding and improve the gene pool of tigers inside the reserve, where 50 per cent are melanistic.