Tigress ‘Zeenat’ released into wild in Similipal

Baripada: The authorities of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) released 'Zeenat,’ the Royal Bengal Tigress brought from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra, into the wild from its soft enclosure here. 'Zeenat' is the second tigress after 'Jamuna', brought from TATR, to be released in the core area of Similipal Tiger Reserve.

Zeenat, aged around three years, was brought to Odisha after a 40-hour arduous journey in a special vehicle by a 10-member team from STR after being captured. Earlier, the STR authorities had released tigress 'Jamuna' in the core area. "Currently both tigress Jamuna and Zeenat are moving freely in Similipal," a forest official said.

Officials said STR, for the first time, has a tiger supplementation anywhere in the world to enhance the gene pool of tigers. After being brought to Similipal on November 15, tigress Zeenat was kept in a soft enclosure inside the STR.