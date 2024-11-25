Live
- Inflation to ease, economic growth to accelerate in coming months: Finance Ministry
- Protesters clash with police in J&K’s Katra town
- Senior Bengaluru Police Officer Accused in Suicide of Businesswoman S Jeeva
- Sidhu makes U-turn, says wife underwent cancer treatment along with Ayurveda-based diet
- Demand for entry-level talent surges 59 pc in India’s tech sector
- AIIMS adds 2 new MRI machines to provide more efficient & timely radiology diagnosis
- Ram Gopal Varma evades police questioning
- NFR's top Safety Officer missing after being swept away in Arunachal Pradesh's Lohit River
- Sensex closes up by 992 points, Adani Ports, L&T top gainers
- Heatwave driving elevated blackout risk in Australia's most populous state
Just In
Tigress ‘Zeenat’ released into wild in Similipal
The authorities of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) released 'Zeenat,’ the Royal Bengal Tigress brought from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra
Baripada: The authorities of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) released 'Zeenat,’ the Royal Bengal Tigress brought from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra, into the wild from its soft enclosure here. 'Zeenat' is the second tigress after 'Jamuna', brought from TATR, to be released in the core area of Similipal Tiger Reserve.
Zeenat, aged around three years, was brought to Odisha after a 40-hour arduous journey in a special vehicle by a 10-member team from STR after being captured. Earlier, the STR authorities had released tigress 'Jamuna' in the core area. "Currently both tigress Jamuna and Zeenat are moving freely in Similipal," a forest official said.
Officials said STR, for the first time, has a tiger supplementation anywhere in the world to enhance the gene pool of tigers. After being brought to Similipal on November 15, tigress Zeenat was kept in a soft enclosure inside the STR.