Time not far for first bullet train to run in India, says Modi

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, virtually inaugurated the new Jammu Railway Division, terming it a historic milestone.

"The inauguration of the Jammu railway division is a historic milestone in the integration of J&K into the national railway network as also in the development of infrastructure and connectivity of J&K," he said.

The PM added that the inauguration of the Jammu division has finally made the Indian railways a global leader. Calling the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) a marvel of engineering, Modi said the country’s first cable-stayed rail bridge, the

An-ji Khad Bridge and the iconic arch bridge over the Chenab River, which is the World’s highest railway bridge, are feats of engineering excellency and efficiency achieved only by the Indian Railways.

He said the USBRL was an example of India’s commitment to ‘Sabha Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

“The Jammu Railway Division will not only benefit Jammu and Kashmir, but it will also be advantageous for neighbouring Punjab, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh,” the PM said. He said to achieve a truly developed Bharat, the development of railways is very essential. “It is because of this realisation that during the last dec-ade, the Indian Railways has undergone transformational changes with regard to modernisation, facilities and connectivity,” he added.

The PM said the inauguration of the Jammu Railway Division was the liv-ing proof of the fact that the country is moving forward. “In the last dec-ade, 30,000 Km of railway track, reaching close to 100 per cent electrifi-cation of railways was achieved as against just 35 per cent in 2014.

He revealed that more than 50 Vande Bharat trains are presently opera-tional reducing distances between places and saving precious time for the passengers. While referring to the metro train facility that has grown to 21 cities now, he said time is not very far when bullet trains will oper-ate in the country, underlining that India has 1,000 km of metro rail ser-vices.

There are new and hitherto unknown opportunities for trade, employ-ment, education and business because of the modernisation of the Indi-an Railways. Lakhs of youths have been employed by the railways in the last 10 years and initiatives like the Gati Shakti University will further en-hance the employability chances,” PM Modi said.