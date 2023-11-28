TMC to mark Amit Shah’s arrival in Kolkata as ‘Black Day’

Kolkata : The ruling Trinamool Congress has decided to observe the day of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s arrival in Kolkata to attend a mega rally of the BJP, as a ‘Black Day.’

On Wednesday, the members of the party’s legislative team in West Bengal will attend the ongoing Winter Session of the House in black clothes, party insiders said.

The rally, to be held at the same place where the ruling Trinamool Congress conducts its Martyr's Day function every year on July 21, is being conducted as a mark of protest against irregularities in the implementation of the 100-day job scheme under MGNREGA.

Apart from Shah, the rally is supposed to be attended by Union Minister of State for Rural Development Giriraj Singh and the State Minister Niranjan Jyoti.



The Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has ridiculed the proposed move of the TMC and said that such protests like sporting black clothes within the House are meaningless since there will be no representative of the Union Government at the house.



“Wednesday will be yet another option for a photo session by the ruling party legislators. There is no need for us to give any kind of importance to such drama,” he said. Besides observing a ‘Black Day’ on Wednesday, the Trinamool Congress will also be holding a two-hour protest for three consecutive days from Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The rally will be against non-payment of central dues to West Bengal under several centrally-sponsored schemes including MGNREGA.