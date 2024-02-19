  • Menu
TN budget filled with empty announcements: Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP State President K. Annamalai on Monday criticised the state budget, saying that it is full of empty announcements.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP State President K. Annamalai on Monday criticised the state budget, saying that it is full of empty announcements.

“Tamil Nadu government has been making these empty announcements since the last three years,” he said.

He said that the state government has been making the same hollow promises like river restoration, purchase of new buses in the past three budgets as well.

He said that the DMK government has been renaming Central government schemes after the late Chief Minister Kalaignar Karunanidhi.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu had presented the state budget for 2024-25.

