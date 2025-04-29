TN CM Stalin confident of retaining power; highlights achievements in Assembly

Chennai: On the concluding day of the Tamil Nadu Assembly session, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed confidence that the DMK would return to power for a seventh term.

Wrapping up the debate in the House, Stalin highlighted his government’s achievements over the past four years, declaring that the state is entering a "golden period" under the Dravidian model of governance.

CM Stalin credited the government’s performance to dedicated and consistent efforts, noting that Tamil Nadu has recorded a 9.6 per cent economic growth rate, according to Union Government statistics.

Reflecting on the legacy of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, CM Stalin said that had his father been alive, he would have described the current tenure as one of the notable achievements.

He added that his administration continues to be guided by Karunanidhi’s vision and ideals.

The session also saw members of alliance parties raise pressing concerns. Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) leader and MLA T. Velmurugan highlighted environmental issues related to mining operations by the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) in Neyveli.

Citing a Pollution Control Board report, he said mercury levels in groundwater had exceeded permissible limits by over 250 times due to NLC’s activities.

“I moved an attention motion urging the state government to deny permission for further mining by NLC,” Velmurugan said.

However, the Speaker refused to admit the motion for discussion -- an action Velmurugan criticised as undemocratic.

Despite that he met the Chief Minister and submitted a letter outlining his concerns.

Outside the Assembly, PMK MLA Arul Ramadas voiced his dissatisfaction over several pending issues.

He criticised the government for not announcing measures to regularise temporary government employees and for lack of progress on reintroducing the old pension scheme despite the formation of a committee.

He also said the government had fulfilled “not even 20 per cent” of the demands made for Salem district and warned that the PMK would continue to protest if key demands remain unaddressed.



