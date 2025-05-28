TN CM Stalin thanks judiciary, police for swift justice in Anna University sexual assault case; slams Oppn

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday lauded the state police and judiciary for their swift action in securing a conviction in the high-profile Anna University sexual assault case, which had drawn severe criticism from Opposition parties and sparked public outrage just six months ago.

The Chief Minister took to social media platform ‘X’ to express his appreciation and reiterate his government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring women’s safety.

The message followed the conviction of Gnanasekaran, a roadside biryani vendor, who was found guilty on multiple charges, including rape, by a Mahila Court in Chennai earlier in the day.

“Our police department has swiftly conducted the investigation in the case involving the Chennai student and ensured that justice was delivered within just five months,” CM Stalin wrote.

“I thank the Investigating Officers, government prosecutors, and the honourable court for their efforts.”

CM Stalin emphasised that his administration’s policy has always been clear, “Crimes should not happen; if they do, no criminal should escape. The investigation must be prompt, and punishment must be ensured.”

The December 2024 incident, in which a young woman was assaulted on the university campus, had turned into a political flashpoint, with Opposition leaders questioning the state’s law and order situation and accusing the government of failing to protect women.

The DMK government had come under intense scrutiny, both in the media and in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

Using the verdict as a moment to strike back at his critics, CM Stalin remarked, “We have shattered the malicious intentions of the Opposition party, which once presided over a regime that served as a haven for crimes. Now, they resort to slander and petty politics.”

He assured the public that his government would remain steadfast in its duty to protect citizens and uphold justice.

“We will always protect the rule of law and ensure the safety and dignity of women in Tamil Nadu,” the Chief Minister added.

The conviction of Gnanasekaran and the pace at which the case moved through the judicial process have been widely noted, with many viewing it as a significant step towards restoring public confidence in the system and the state’s handling of crimes against women.



