Following is the transcript of PTI's exclusive interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Editor-in-Chief Vijay Joshi and senior editors late last week at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

Q: The G-20 Presidency has given India the opportunity to promote its vision for a sustainable, inclusive and equitable world, and to raise its profile as a leader in the Indo-Pacific region. With just days left for the summit, please share your thoughts on achievements of Indian Presidency. A: To answer this question, we need to set the context on two aspects.

The first is on the formation of the G20. Second is the context in which India got the G20 Presidency. The genesis of the G20 was at the end of the last century. The major economies of the world got together with a vision of a collective and coordinated response to economic crises. Its salience grew even more during the global economic crisis in the first decade of the 21st century. But when the pandemic struck, the world understood that in addition to the economic challenges, there were also other important and immediate challenges impacting humanity.

By this time, the world was already taking note of India's human-centric model of development. Whether it was economic growth, technological progress, institutional delivery or social infrastructure, they were all being taken to the last mile, ensuring none was left behind. There was greater awareness of these massive strides being taken by India. It was acknowledged that the country which used to be seen just as a large market had become a part of the solutions to the global challenges. Looking at India's experience, it was recognized that a human-centric approach works even during a crisis. India's response to the pandemic through a clear and coordinated approach, direct assistance to the most vulnerable using technology, coming up with vaccines and running the world's largest vaccine drive, and sharing medicines and vaccines with nearly 150 countries – were noted and well appreciated.

By the time India became the president of G20, our words and vision for the world were not being taken merely as ideas but as a roadmap for the future. Before we complete our G20 Presidency, over 1 lakh delegates will have visited India. They have been going to different regions, witnessing our demography, democracy and diversity. They are also seeing how a fourth D, development, has been empowering the people over the last decade. There is a growing understanding that many of the solutions that the world needs are already being successfully implemented in our country, with speed and scale. Many positive impacts are coming out of India's G20 Presidency. Some of them are very close to my heart.

The shift to a human-centric approach has begun globally and we are playing the role of a catalyst. The effort towards greater inclusion for the Global South, especially Africa in global affairs has gained momentum. India's G20 Presidency has also sowed the seeds of confidence in the countries of the so-called ‘Third World'. They are gaining greater confidence to shape the direction of the world in the coming years on many issues such as climate change and global institutional reforms. We will move faster towards a more representative and inclusive order where every voice is heard. Further, all this will happen with the cooperation of the developed countries, because today, they are acknowledging the potential of the Global South more than ever before and recognizing the aspirations of these countries as a force for the global good. Q: G-20 has emerged as the most influential bloc in the world, comprising 85 per cent of the global GDP.

What do you see as the biggest challenge facing the G-20 as you hand over the Presidency to Brazil. What advice will you give to President Lula. A: It is certainly true that G20 is an influential grouping. However, I want to address the part of your question that speaks about ‘85 per cent GDP of the world'. As I already said, a GDP-centric view of the world is now changing to a human-centric one. Like a new world order was seen after World War 2, a new world order is taking shape post-COVID. The parameters of influence and impact are changing and this needs to be recognized. The ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' model that has shown the way in India can also be a guiding principle for the welfare of the world. Irrespective of the size of the GDP, every voice matters.

Further, it would not be right for me to give any country any advice on what to do during their G20 Presidency. Everyone brings their unique strengths to the table. I have had the privilege of interacting with my friend President Lula and I respect his abilities and vision. I wish him and the people of Brazil great success in all their initiatives during the G20 Presidency. We will still be part of the Troika over the next year which will ensure our continued constructive contribution to the G20 beyond our Presidency as well. I avail of this opportunity to acknowledge the support that we received from our predecessor in the G20 Presidency, Indonesia and President Widodo. We will carry forward the same spirit into the Presidency of our successor, Brazil. (MORE)