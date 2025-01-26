Tri-Service Tableau Showcases Military Integration At Republic Day Parade

For the first time, a unified tri-service tableau representing India's armed forces participated in the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, showcasing unprecedented military integration and coordination.

The tableau, themed "Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat" (Empowered and Secure India), demonstrated synchronized military capabilities across land, water, and air domains. It featured an impressive array of indigenous military platforms, including:

- Arjun Main Battle Tank

- Tejas MKII fighter aircraft

- Advanced Light Helicopter

- Destroyer INS Visakhapatnam

- Remotely Piloted Aircraft

The Indian Army displayed advanced weaponry, including tanks with 125 mm smoothbore guns, 7.62 mm machine guns, and 12.7 mm anti-aircraft guns. A significant highlight was the Pralay surface-to-surface tactical missile, capable of targeting diverse battlefield threats with a 400 km range.

The Indian Air Force contributed extensively, with helicopter flyovers carrying national flags of India and Indonesia, a three-aircraft MiG-29 formation, a marching contingent, and its military band. The Naval Marching Contingent, led by Lt Commander Sagar Ahluwalia, also participated, further emphasizing inter-service collaboration.

This landmark presentation underscored India's commitment to military modernization, technological self-reliance, and integrated national defense strategy.