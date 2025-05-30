Live
Trinamool leader's purported audio clip threatening cop to rape his mother, wife goes viral
Kolkata: A shocking audio clip has surfaced in which a Trinamool Congress district leader is purportedly threatening a police officer in the district to rape his mother and wife.
The audio clip was first shared by BJP's state president in West Bengal and the Union Minister of State, Sukanta Majumdar, on the wall of his X handle, which was reposted by BJP's Information Technology cell chief and the party's central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya.
While reposting the audio clip, Malviya claimed that the incident shows the real face of the ruling party in West Bengal, where a police officer is treated.
Malviya also claimed that the development proves what would be the plight of common people and also the extent of insecurity that women in the state face.
"A TMC leader, under the very nose of a woman Chief Minister, threatens a police officer with the rape of his mother and wife. This is the real face of TMC - emboldened, lawless, and shameless. If this is how they treat a police officer, imagine the plight of ordinary citizens. This unfailingly proves that women are not safe in West Bengal - not under TMC's watch," Malviya's post read.
Earlier, while sharing the audio clip on this X handle, Majumdar said he wanted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar to quickly investigate this matter.
"If the police are facing such a situation, what will be the plight of common people?" Majumdar said in his statement.
"And what impact will this conversation have on the administration once it becomes public? The official will either be closed down within 48 hours, or transferred to the Sundarbans!" Majumdar's statement read.
Trinamool Congress is yet to comment on the audio clip.