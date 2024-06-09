Live
- Goa: Beachgoers urged to avoid venturing into the sea
- Narendra Modi oath taking ceremony live updates: Event to begin in few hours
- Six Maharashtra MPs set to get ministerial berths
- Trinamool's Sagarika Ghose declines invitation to PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony
- Modi 3.0: Kumaraswamy to be sworn in as Cabinet Minister
- Jayapradham IFTU Manuguru Area Mahasabha to be held on 16th of this month. IFTU District President R. Madhusudan Reddy
- PM Modi's traditional Sambalpuri stole highlights his focus on Odisha
- Narasapuram MP Srinivasa Varma.. the luckiest in politics BJP gave a cabinet berth to a true activist
- BJP govt in Odisha to take oath on June 12
- Group-1 Preliminary Exam Concluded Peacefully : District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala
Just In
Journalist-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Sagarika Ghose has said that she has declined the invitation to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Sunday evening.
She has made it clear that the decision not to attend the programme was “personal” and was promoted by her thought that the opposition did not accept the moral legitimacy of the swearing-in of Narendra Modi, who, according to her, has lost the mandate of the people.
“Respected @rashtrapatibhvn. Thank you for your kind invitation. I regret that since we in the Opposition do not accept the moral legitimacy of the swearing in of Shri @narendramodi who has lost the mandate of the people, I have made a personal decision not to attend," said Ghose in a message posted on her official X handle, where she also attached the invitation letter.
However, her comments that not attending the function was her “personal" decision has created minor ripples in the political circles in the state, when on the same morning the leader of Trinamool Congress’ Parliamentary party in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandopadhyay clearly said that not attending the swearing-in function is the decision of his party leadership.
Bandopadhay also clearly said that although he received a call from outgoing Union Minister Pralhad Joshi extending an invitation to him to attend the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday evening, he will abide by the party’s decision of not attending the same.
On Saturday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her decision to appoint Ghose as the deputy leader of the party in the Upper House of the Parliament.