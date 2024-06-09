Trinamool's Sagarika Ghose declines invitation to PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

Kolkata: Journalist-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Sagarika Ghose has said that she has declined the invitation to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Sunday evening.



She has made it clear that the decision not to attend the programme was “personal” and was promoted by her thought that the opposition did not accept the moral legitimacy of the swearing-in of Narendra Modi, who, according to her, has lost the mandate of the people.

“Respected @rashtrapatibhvn. Thank you for your kind invitation. I regret that since we in the Opposition do not accept the moral legitimacy of the swearing in of Shri @narendramodi who has lost the mandate of the people, I have made a personal decision not to attend," said Ghose in a message posted on her official X handle, where she also attached the invitation letter.

However, her comments that not attending the function was her “personal" decision has created minor ripples in the political circles in the state, when on the same morning the leader of Trinamool Congress’ Parliamentary party in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandopadhyay clearly said that not attending the swearing-in function is the decision of his party leadership.

Bandopadhay also clearly said that although he received a call from outgoing Union Minister Pralhad Joshi extending an invitation to him to attend the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday evening, he will abide by the party’s decision of not attending the same.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her decision to appoint Ghose as the deputy leader of the party in the Upper House of the Parliament.