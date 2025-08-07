Tripura HC orders probe into lower court's grant of bail to 6 murder accused

Agartala: The Tripura High Court has asked the Registrar Judicial to probe the grant of bail to six murder accused by the Additional District and Sessions Court, Belonia, despite rejection of their application by the high court, a senior lawyer said on Thursday.

Justice Biswajit Palit of the high court also issued a notice to the six murder accused, asking them to explain why their bail should not be cancelled.

Badal Shil, a CPI (M) candidate of South Tripura Zilla Parishad elections, was brutally attacked by a group of people in Chottakhola area on July 12 last year. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at GBP Hospital in Agartala the following day.

Based on an FIR, police arrested seven persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of the CPI(M) candidate.

After conducting the probe, the investigating officer submitted the charge-sheet before the additional district and sessions court, accusing the seven persons of the murder.

"Since the charge-sheet was filed, the seven accused moved bail petitions before the trial court. But considering the gravity of the case and evidence against the accused persons, the additional district and sessions court rejected the bail pleas," advocate Purushottam Roy Barman said.

Of the seven accused persons, six of them then approached the high court challenging the lower court's rejection of their bail pleas.

"After hearing the case, Justice Palit dismissed the bail petitions of the six accused in March this year, stating that bail cannot be granted at this stage because evidence against them appeared solid," he said.

Having failed to secure bail, the six accused again moved the additional district and sessions court, seeking bail as the trial had already begun.

"The lower court then granted bail to the six accused persons on July 25," he said.

"We took up the issue before a bench headed by Justice Palit on Wednesday and pointed out that the additional district and sessions court granted bail to six accused, violating the high court's ruling. The lower court's grant of bail to the persons facing serious charges is against the discipline in the judicial system," he said.

Roy Barman said Justice Palit, after hearing the arguments, asked the Registrar Judicial to probe the matter and also issued notices to the six accused persons asking them to reply why their bail should not be cancelled, he added.