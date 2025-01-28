Tripura to utilise Bhashini AI to promote regional languages, boost digital participation

Agartala: In a significant step towards promoting regional languages and increasing digital participation, the state government on Tuesday partnered the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to utilise Bhashini, an AI-driven language translation tool.

The Bhashini initiative seeks to address language barriers, especially in rural and tribal areas of Tripura, where many citizens face challenges using software systems that are primarily in English or Hindi.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha.

By integrating the AI-driven tool into state government services like the CM Helpline, Amar Sarkar app, eVidhan and Kisan Sahayata App, the state aims to improve multilingual communication and enhance public service delivery, according to a Ministry of Electronics and IT statement.

“Integrating Bhashini into Tripura's e-governance software will bridge the digital divide, providing cost-effective translations, promoting inclusive policy implementation, and enhancing regional identity,” said the ministry.

In addition to governance, Bhashini can also be applied in the education sector to support multilingual learning tools.

For law enforcement, the initiative can help translate FIRs and provide voice-based data entry for the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) platform.

Tripura has become the first state in the northeastern region, the first in eastern India, and the eighth state in the country to sign an MoU with the Bhashini initiative.

Meanwhile, the IT Ministry has integrated Bhashini at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj to boost accessibility in 11 languages. In the Mahakumbh, the devotees can register lost/found items using voice in their native languages and can use the platform to make real-time text/voice translation for easy communication.

It also provides multilingual chatbot assistance for queries and kiosk navigation, the statement said.

Bhashini would reduce the digital divide by easing access to internet in regional and local languages of Tripura.