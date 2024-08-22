Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor: DMRC completes 865m underground tunnel

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday said it has completed an underground tunnel between Chhatarpur and Chhatarpur Mandir stations on the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor, a statement said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena lauded the DMRC for completing the 865-metre tunnel under phase 4 of the Golden Line in a little over five months. The DMRC said a 97-metre-long tunnel boring (TBM) machine was used for the tunnelling work.

The breakthrough of the TBM at the Chhatarpur Mandir site took place in the presence of Saxena, and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. Taking to X, Gahlot said he was thrilled to witness the completion of the tunnel as he praised the DMRC for finishing the work in an impressive five and a half months using state-of-the-art TBM. Huge congratulations to DMRC and all the brilliant engineers and staff involved! Achieving this remarkable feat without disrupting any existing structures on the ground is a testament to the expertise and dedication of DMRC.