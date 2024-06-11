Live
Just In
Two arrested for offensive behaviour during boat ride in Dal Lake
Two persons were arrested after a viral video of them indulging in "offensive behaviour" during a boat ride on the Dal Lake in Srinagar, police said on Tuesday.
The two accused were booked for offensive behaviour in a shikara in Dal Lake in an inebriated state after the video went viral across social media.
"Srinagar Police has taken cognizance after a video of unidentified individuals indulging in offensive behaviour in a shikara in Dal Lake in an inebriated state went viral across social media platforms. Dal Lake case FIR no. 83/2024 u/s 295A IPC stands registered in Police station Ram Munshibagh, Srinagar police said in a post on X.
"Two accused persons have been arrested while more suspects are being questioned. Further investigation into the matter is going on", it added.