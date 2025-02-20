Two arrested with MD drugs worth Rs 10 crore in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two persons from the Dadar area and seized a major consignment of MD (Mephedrone) drugs valued at Rs 10.08 crore in the international market.

According to police officials, the operation was carried out based on Intelligence received by a senior police officer and encounter specialist Daya Nayak.

Acting on the tip-off, a team from the Crime Branch Unit 9 raided a guest house near Dadar railway station, leading to the detention of two suspects and the recovery of 5 kg 40 grams of Mephedrone -- a synthetic stimulant classified as a New Psychoactive Substance (NPS).

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jahangir Sheikh (29) and Senual Sheikh (28).

Officials revealed that as the Crime Branch team moved in, the accused attempted to flee but were swiftly apprehended. A thorough search led to the discovery of the contraband, which qualifies as a commercial quantity under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Following the seizure, a case was registered at Matunga Police Station under Sections 8(C), 22(C), and 29 of the NDPS Act. With due legal permission, the Crime Branch Unit 9 has taken over the investigation to trace the source and network involved in the illicit drug trade.

Daya Nayak, a veteran officer known for his past role as an encounter specialist, has been a pivotal figure in Mumbai’s crime-fighting efforts. He gained prominence in the late 1990s for taking down several gangsters linked to the Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan underworld syndicates.

Mephedrone, commonly referred to as MD or Meow Meow, is a synthetic stimulant that mimics the effects of methamphetamine and MDMA (Ecstasy). It has become increasingly popular in the illegal drug market due to its euphoric and stimulant properties. The drug is known to cause serious health risks, including paranoia, hallucinations, and addiction.

The Crime Branch is now conducting further investigations to uncover the broader network behind this drug consignment and track down other individuals involved in the trade.