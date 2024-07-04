Two more arrested in Bengal's Chopra assault case

Kolkata: The West Bengal Police, on Thursday, arrested two more persons in the case of assault on a woman in a Kangaroo Court at Chopra in North Dinajpur district, a video of which has gone viral.

With this, the total number of arrests so far has risen to four.

State police sources identified the two persons as Abdul Rauf and Taherul Islam. Both are co-accused in the assault case. They were spotted in the same video escorting the prime accused, a local Trinamool Congress leader Tejemul a.k.a. JCB.

JCB was seen mercilessly beating the woman in the video.

On Sunday evening, just hours after the video went viral, JCB was arrested and on the next day was remanded to five days of police custody.

On Wednesday, the police arrested another accused, Budha Mohammad.

The Chopra incident was even mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech in Parliament who criticized the INDIA bloc allies for remaining silent in the matter.

A member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) also came to Chopra and interacted with the victim woman. Governor C.V. Ananda Bose too launched a scathing attack on the state administration for failing to thwart such an incident.

The Trinamool Congress has censored the party legislator from Chopra, Hamidul Rahman for his initial comments where he tried to downplay the incident after the video went viral. The party leadership has also directed all the panchayat heads and local club authorities in Chopra to keep a strict vigil on similar Kangaroo Courts.