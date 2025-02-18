Two suspicious objects detected in J&K’s Shopian, Tral

Srinagar: Security forces detected two suspicious objects on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian and Tral areas, officials said here.

In Shopian the suspicious object was found in Kashwa Chitragam village while in Tral the object was found in Pinglish Nagwadi village of Tral area.

Officials said the two areas have been cordoned off and the bomb disposal squads have reached both spots to defuse the suspicious objects, which could be improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The security forces have been aggressively carrying out anti-terrorist operations in the union territory.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired two high-level security review meetings on J&K recently. The Home Minister gave orders to the security forces to ensure zero infiltration and zero tolerance to terrorists.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also chaired two security review meetings, one in Srinagar and the other in Jammu. He directed the security forces to dismantle the terror ecosystem by carrying out operations against terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

The Lt Governor said the terror ecosystem comprises those running hawala rackets, drug smuggling and drug peddling as the money so generated is used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

There are also intelligence reports that terrorists are waiting across the Line of Control (LoC) to infiltrate into J&K since the traditional mountain routes used by the infiltrators are still open because of little snowfall this winter.

On February 11, two soldiers, including a captain, were killed in an IED explosion in the Akhnoor sector of the LoC in Jammu district. The IED that killed the two soldiers had been planted by the terrorists, the officials said later.

Two soldiers were injured last week in firing from the Pakistan side of the LoC in the Poonch and Rajouri districts of the Jammu division. As per reports, the Pakistan Army suffered 'heavy casualties' following action by the Indian Army.

Later, the Indian Army, in an official statement, said the ceasefire along the LoC was intact and continued to be observed as per the understanding between both armies.

The ceasefire violation along the LoC has been rare ever since India and Pakistan renewed the agreement on February 25, 2021.