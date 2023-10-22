Two terrorists killed as army foils infiltration on LoC in Uri

Live
Two terrorists were killed when the army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of J&K’s Baramulla district on Sunday, defence officials said.
Two terrorists were killed when the army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of J&K's Baramulla district on Sunday, defence officials said.
"The remaining terrorists withdrew to enemy side of LoC along with the bodies of dead terrorists.
"The security forces recovered two AK series rifles, six pistols, and four Chinese grenades. However, due to adverse weather conditions, the search operation has been temporarily suspended and will resume once the weather improves," an official added.
The army in a post on X earlier said that in a joint operation launched by the Army, J&K Police, and intelligence agencies, an infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops in Uri sector of Baramulla.
"Contact was established with infiltrating terrorists & firefight ensued. 06xPistols & 04xHand Grenades recovered. Operations in progress,” it had said.
Officials said that during the operation contact was established with the infiltrating terrorists after which a gunfight started.