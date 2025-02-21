  • Menu
Uber Changes Payment Method for Auto-Rickshaw Rides: Cash Only from February 18

Highlights

Starting February 18, Uber will only accept cash payments for auto-rickshaw rides. Customers will no longer be able to use Uber credits or other payment methods for auto bookings.

If you commute regularly by auto-rikshaw, here's bad news for you. For the convenience of drivers, the ride hailing app Uber has made changes to its payment mode. Now, customers will have to pay auto-drivers only in cash and no other payment modes will be accepted from February 18.

Moreover, customers cannot use their Uber credits for booking an auto-rikshaw.

As per reports, Uber had already sent notifications to its customers.

Earlier, Rapido implemented the same system, where drivers have to pay a certain fee to access the platform and are exempted from paying commission for each trip.

The move was implemented by Uber to remain competitive in the market, as it faces severe competition from Ola Rapido, and others.

