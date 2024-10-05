Udayanidhi Stalin calls for measures to prevent public life disruption during monsoon

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin has directed officials to take immediate steps to prevent water stagnation and clogging during the monsoon period and prevent disruption of public life during the monsoon season.

He was chairing a meeting of Tamil Nadu ministers and officials to take stock of the monsoon preparedness as the northeast monsoon is scheduled to hit the state in October.

The focus was on areas within Greater Chennai Corporation and neighbouring Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts which generally reported flooding and water stagnation during the previous years.

The Deputy Chief Minister stressed the need for immediate desilting of drains, sealing open pits and filling potholes before the arrival of monsoon so that water stagnation can be avoided.

He instructed the officials to ensure that all measures are taken so that the people do not suffer during the rains and cited the example of the floods of 2023 which disrupted public life.

The Deputy Chief Minister also directed officials to repair electric cables and ensure drinking water facilities in all areas of the state.

He also said that motors should be deployed for pumping out stagnant water from low-lying areas and use boats for evacuating people from areas where the water rises during the rains. He asked officials to keep 1000 bread plackets and 1000 milk packets for each ward in Chennai Corporation.

The Deputy Chief Minister asked officials to create WhatsApp groups involving government officials, MLAs, youth and NGOs in every ward to help people with emergency materials in case of floods during the rains.

The Deputy Chief Minister also called upon the officials to set up facilities to respond to public queries and to provide assistance through the Integrated Command Centre (ICC).

He directed officials that there should be a regular supply of drinking water and if pipe water was not available tankers must be pressed into service to provide safe drinking water to the people.

He also called upon officials to take steps to remove fallen tree branches and ensure that electricity power is immediately cut in such areas.

Udhayanidhi Stalin also asked officials to set up lighting in flood-prone areas to enhance visibility during an emergency.