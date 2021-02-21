Udit Raj booked for 'misleading tweet' in Unnao girls' case

Lucknow: Former MP and Congress leader Udit Raj has been booked by the police for claiming that the two girls found dead in the fields in Unnao were raped and their bodies burnt against their family's wishes.

The Dalit leader made these allegations on micro-blogging website Twitter on Friday.

The police have stated that rape was not confirmed in the post-mortem report and neither the family alleged any use of force in the incident.

Unnao Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni, said, "Dr. Udit Raj is accused of sharing false and fabricated information on social media."

Kulkarni said that an FIR has been registered against Udit Raj under charges of provocation with intent to cause riot, and Information Technology act.

The tweet by Udit Raj said: "I just spoke to former MP Savitri Bai Phule Ji. The police let them meet the victim families in Unnao with great difficulty. The victim's family said that the girls had been raped and the bodies were burnt against their will."