Unfair, unjustified, unreasonable: Centre

New Delhi: India has made it clear that it stands firm on its national interests after US President Donald Trump's move to impose another 25 per cent tariff over the import of Russian oil. In a calm pushback, New Delhi said the extra tariff was "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable" and declared that it would "take all actions necessary to protect national interests".

The latest "penalty" for Russian imports takes total duties on Indian exports to the US to 50 per cent - 20 per cent more than the tariff on China and 31 per cent more than on Pakistan. The tariff will take effect in 21 days.

Within hours, the Foreign ministry, in a statement, said the United States "has in recent days targeted India's oil imports from Russia". "We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India. It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest".

"We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," the statement added in no uncertain terms. Earlier this month, as the US announced a 25 per cent tariff on India, the government had said it was studying the implications of Trump's announcements and remained dedicated to securing a fair-trade deal. But soon after, the Foreign ministry, in a statement, pointed out that India was not alone in importing Russian goods and when it began importing from Russia as the conflict with Ukraine started, the US "actively encouraged such imports".

"Europe-Russia trade includes not just energy but also fertilisers, mining products, chemicals, iron and steel and machinery and transport equipment. Where the United States is concerned, it continues to import from Russia uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV industry, fertilisers as well as chemicals," the ministry had said. "In this background, the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable. Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security," New Delhi had added.