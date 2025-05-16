UP cabinet clears proposals to establish seed parks for self-sufficiency

Lucknow: To enhance self-sufficiency in seed production, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday has approved a proposal to establish a Seed Park. Chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Cabinet aims to increase seed processing in Uttar Pradesh, the largest state in India in terms of agricultural area, covering approximately 16.2 million hectares, which accounts for 11.82 percent of the total cultivated area in the country. The state requires about 13.943 million quintals of seeds for the Kharif, Rabi, and Zaid seasons. Currently, only around 7 percent of this demand is met through government or semi-government sources. While 43 percent comes from the private sector, the remaining 50 percent is supplied through seeds produced by farmers.

Of the total seed requirement, approximately 7 million quintals need to be certified seeds. The state produces about 4 million quintals of certified seeds, with around 10 to 15 percent of these being supplied to neighboring states.

Additionally, approximately 5,00,000 quintals of hybrid seeds are required, leading the state to rely on other regions for the remaining certified and all hybrid seeds. The establishment of a Seed Park is expected to reduce dependence on other states for seeds. Consequently, the local availability of seeds is likely to decrease seed prices. This initiative has significant potential to contribute to the target of achieving a one trillion US dollar economy in the agricultural sector through the seed industries that will be created in the Seed Park.

The first Seed Park is proposed to be situated on 130.63 acres at the State Agricultural Project in Attari, located in the Lucknow district of the Central Zone. The estimated expenditure for establishing this Seed Park is about Rs 266.70 crore. The state government will provide various necessary facilities and exemptions to seed traders, including seed processing units, temperature-controlled storage, speed breeding facilities, and hybrid laboratories.

Land will be available to seed traders and institutions on a 30-year lease for setting up seed production plants, storage facilities, laboratories, and other essential infrastructure, with an option for a maximum extension of 90 years. This initiative is expected to create around 1,200 direct jobs and approximately 3,000 indirect jobs through the industries set up in one Seed Park.