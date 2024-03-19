  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

UP CEO asks candidates to conduct bank transactions above Rs 10k

UP CEO asks candidates to conduct bank transactions above Rs 10k
x
Highlights

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa has asked political parties and candidates to conduct transactions exceeding 10,000 rupees through banks.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa has asked political parties and candidates to conduct transactions exceeding 10,000 rupees through banks.

Parties have been asked to submit a list of star campaigners within a week, with their expenses to be included in the campaign budget.

The UP CEO, issued directives necessitating political parties to seek permission for rallies and processions, including a cap on campaign expenditure at 95 lakh rupees for the Lok Sabha elections and Rs 40 lakh for the Assembly elections, said a release from the office of the CEO.

The CEO further informed that political parties will have to take permission from the returning officers for the use of campaign vehicles and various campaign activities including allies, processions, and public meetings.

The candidates will also have to give information about their e-mail ID and social media account in the affidavit submitted with the nomination papers.

The commission has directed all the state governments to transfer the officers connected with election-related work, who have completed three years or are in their home districts.

This step comes as part of the Commission's resolve and commitment to maintaining a level playing field and ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X