UP CEO asks candidates to conduct bank transactions above Rs 10k

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa has asked political parties and candidates to conduct transactions exceeding 10,000 rupees through banks.

Parties have been asked to submit a list of star campaigners within a week, with their expenses to be included in the campaign budget.

The UP CEO, issued directives necessitating political parties to seek permission for rallies and processions, including a cap on campaign expenditure at 95 lakh rupees for the Lok Sabha elections and Rs 40 lakh for the Assembly elections, said a release from the office of the CEO.

The CEO further informed that political parties will have to take permission from the returning officers for the use of campaign vehicles and various campaign activities including allies, processions, and public meetings.

The candidates will also have to give information about their e-mail ID and social media account in the affidavit submitted with the nomination papers.

The commission has directed all the state governments to transfer the officers connected with election-related work, who have completed three years or are in their home districts.

This step comes as part of the Commission's resolve and commitment to maintaining a level playing field and ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.