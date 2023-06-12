Live
UP: CM Yogi visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple, prays for welfare of people
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday visited Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Kotwal Kalbhairav Temple in Kashi and prayed for the welfare of the people of the state.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday visited Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Kotwal Kalbhairav Temple in Kashi and prayed for the welfare of the people of the state. According to the officials, CM Yogi Adityanath first reached Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham at 7 am on Monday and after seeking Baba's blessings visited Kashi Kotwal Kalbhairav Temple to offer his prayers.
The Uttar Pradesh CM worshipped Baba Vishwanath through the 'Shodshopachar' method and prayed for the well-being of the people of UP. In Sanskrit, the traditional 16-step puja is known as the Shodashopachara Puja. 'Shodasha' means "16," and 'upachra' means "offering given with devotion."
The puja be done for an Ishta Deva in a relatively short length of time on a daily basis as a spiritual practice (sadhana) that fosters discipline and commitment. Earlier, the Chief Minister reached Varanasi on a two-day visit on Sunday. The Chief Minister also met the foreign guests, who had arrived to attend the G-20 conference at Hotel Taj, and had dinner with them.