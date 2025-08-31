UP govt delivering benefits of schemes to all without discrimination: CM Yogi

Lucknow, August 31: At the Vimukt Jati Diwas celebration on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a major initiative, declaring that the Uttar Pradesh government will set up a dedicated board for the welfare of Vimukt Jati and nomadic tribes, along with plans to provide them housing and colonies.

Extending greetings on Vimukt Jati Diwas, Yogi Adityanath said, “Communities like Nat, Banjara, Bawariya, Sasi, Kanjad, Kalbeliya, Sapera, and Jogi are brave tribes of the country who fought as warriors during foreign invasions.” He also said these tribes fought with indomitable courage against the Mughals and against the British.

The Chief Minister said that in 1871 the British, frightened by their valour, enforced the Criminal Tribes Act and declared these communities as criminals by birth. Even after independence, this stigma remained until 1952. With the efforts of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, on August 31, 1952, these communities were freed from this stigma.

“The Vimukt Jati Diwas reminds us of that historic moment when these communities understood the true meaning of freedom. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the last 11 years the central and state governments have been working with full sincerity for the welfare of Vimukt Jati and nomadic tribes. Several schemes have been implemented in the fields of education and housing in the state,” the CM said.

He said that Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Schools are being operated in nine districts, and two residential Ashram-style schools have been started, while 101 residential schools are already running. The government is providing facilities ranging from accommodation and food to uniforms for students there. Apart from this, in 264 government hostels for Scheduled Castes, special facilities are also being provided for children of Vimukt Jatis.

Citing the example of the Vantangiya community, the Chief Minister said that his government gave them the status of revenue villages and the right to vote and also built houses, schools, and hospitals for them. Similarly, schemes have been implemented for Musahar, Kol, Tharu, Gaur, Chero, and Sahariya communities, while communities like Kumhar, Nishad, and Rajbhar have also benefited from government schemes.

He said that Vimukt Jati and nomadic tribes will also be given land leases and voting rights. In this regard, he instructed Social Welfare Minister Aseem Arun from the stage itself to constitute a board for nomadic tribes. He assured that just like the Shamli and Vantangiya models were implemented, in the same way schemes will also be implemented for nomadic tribes. The Chief Minister also said that youth from nomadic tribes have been selected in police recruitment, which is proof that the government is providing equal opportunities to all sections without discrimination.

On the occasion, Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad, Minister Aseem Arun, Narendra Kashyap, Sanjeev Gaur, Baijnath Rawat, Baychan Ram, Jeet Singh Kharwar, Vishwanath Prasad, YP Singh, Bhagwan Nath, Dr. Shobha Chaudhary, and many dignitaries were present.