UP Polls: People should vote on real issues, some doing divisive politics, says Priyanka

Ahead of the fourth phase of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday held a roadshow in Chinhat area of Lucknow, exhorting people to vote on issues. She said that the people are well aware of political parties who practise divisive politics to deflect attention from real issues. Speaking to ANI, Vadra said, "There are a lot of problems of the people. We are telling them to vote on these issues. I think the people understand that there are some political parties who want to prosper by dividing them by talking about caste and religion."

Hitting out at the BJP's claims of improving the law and order situation in the state and its thrust on the issue, Congress leader said that there are incidents of atrocities in the state but Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath does not talk about them. "Atrocities are being committed on a daily basis here. What does the Chief Minister have to say about that?" she said.

She further slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark on Congress and Samajwadi Party 9SP) being a sympathise of terrorists. "He is saying all this only because of the polls," she said. "Even he knows that it's not true. He is saying all this only because of polls. Why is there unemployment in UP when many government posts are lying vacant? He should talk only about relevant issues," she said.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi had recalled the Ahmedabad blasts, saying some parties were sympathetic to such terrorists. He accused the SP government of seeking withdrawal of cases against accused in terror attacks in the state. The fourth phase of voting in Assembly elections will be held on February 23.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.