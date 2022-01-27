  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

UP Polls: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Modinagar, Ghaziabad today

Rajnath Singh
x

Rajnath Singh

Highlights

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is one of the BJP's star campaigners for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, informed that he will be campaigning in Modinagar and Ghaziabad today.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is one of the BJP's star campaigners for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, informed that he will be campaigning in Modinagar and Ghaziabad today. "Today, I will be in Modinagar, Ghaziabad for campaigning and voter interaction in view of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

Elections for 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in the state will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X