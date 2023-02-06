UP to get highest share of modernisation funds to Rlys

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh has got the lion's share - Rs 17,507 crore from Rs 2.4 lakh crore allocated to the Railways in the Union Budget 2023-24. This time, the Centre has announced a budget of Rs 2.4 lakh crore for the Railways. In this, Rs 75,000 crore will be spent for new schemes.

According to Indian Railways, this time the budget allocation has been the highest in the history. In 2013-14, Rs 28,174 crore came in the share of Railways. After this, Rs 1,59,100 crore has been received in 2022-23 and now Rs 2,40,000 crore has been received in this financial year 2023-24.According to Railways, this is almost 9 times increase from 2013-14 and 51 per cent increase from 2022-23. On the other hand, state-wise, there has been a 26-fold increase in the maximum budget received by the National Capital Region ie Delhi. That is, in 2013-14, Delhi had received a budget of Rs 96 crore and this time a budget of Rs 2477 crore has been allocated. Similarly, Punjab has got 21 times more railway budget. After this, Uttar Pradesh has got 16 times more budget and Gujarat has got 14 times more budget.

According to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in the Rail Budget 2023-24, Uttar Pradesh will get Rs 17,507 crore, Madhya Pradesh Rs 13,607 crore, Rajasthan Rs 9532 crore, Uttarakhand Rs 5400 crore, Punjab Rs 4762 crore, Delhi Rs 2477 crore, Haryana Rs 2247 crore, Himachal Pradesh Rs 1838 crore, Rajasthan Rs 9532 crore, Bihar Rs 8505 crore and Chandigarh Rs 452 crore.

In the election year, the entire emphasis of the Railways will be on the development of infrastructure, and to bring high speed trains back on track at the earliest. Of these, money will be spent on mainly green train i.e. hydrogen train, green energy, tourism, high speed train and important corridors. Modernization: In the budget, it has been announced to further improve the coaches of trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto. The Railways is planning to refurbish more than 1,000 coaches of these premier trains. The interiors of these coaches will be modernized and passenger comfort will be improved. According to Railways, Rs 51,510 crore will be spent for rolling stock production.Railway Track Improvement: Significant allocations will be made for replacement of old tracks. This will help to speed up trains and in start of high-speed trains for more places. An amount of Rs 17,296 crore has been allocated for track renewal.

Also, according to the information given by the ministry, out of the total budget allocated to Railway, Rs 39,660 crore will be spent on laying the new line, Rs 30,749 crore will be spent on doubling the line and Rs 4,600 crore has been allotted for gauge conversion.