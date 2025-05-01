Live
UPI Payment Times to Be Cut in Half Starting June 16, 2025
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced that UPI payment times will be reduced from 30 seconds to just 15 seconds starting June 16, 2025.
Currently, UPI payments take about 30 seconds to complete. From June 16, this will be reduced to 15 seconds.
Also, actions like checking transaction status, reversing payments, and address validation will now take just 10 seconds, down from 30 seconds.
The goal is to make UPI payments faster and easier for everyone.
What Does This Mean for You?
Faster payments: Payments will be completed in 15 seconds instead of 30 seconds.
Faster updates: Checking the status or reversing payments will take only 10 seconds.
The NPCI has told payment apps like Paytm, PhonePe, and banks to make these changes by June 16, 2025.
This change will make UPI transactions quicker and more convenient for users.