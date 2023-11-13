UPPSC in Prayagraj to get a new building

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) in Prayagraj will soon get a 11-storey building that will be equipped with modern resources and an electronic security system.

The proposal for the building has been sent to the government for approval.

To be built with an estimated cost of around Rs 112 crore, it is likely to come up in a span of just 18 months after getting approval.

The entire building, each lift and rooms would be secured through a biometric system, said an official of UPPSC.

After the construction, the Commission would have a combined capacity of conducting examinations of 4,000 candidates in its Prayagraj and Lucknow campuses.

The authorities have planned to install a huge statue of Adi Shankaracharya, like the one at Badrinath, in the centre space of the building. There would be eight rooms on the second floor for interviews as there will be separate rooms for interviews for every exam.

Presently, the interviews are conducted in the members’ rooms only. An examination hall would also be built on the second floor that could accommodate around 700 candidates.

Apart from this, two halls each with 50 computers would be made for computer typing examination.

Meanwhile, an open-air auditorium would also be ready by May-June next year.

A martyrs’ memorial with statues of Rani Laxmi Bai, Maharana Pratap, Subhash Chandra Bose, Chandrashekar Azad, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel would also be built on the campus.

Likewise, Kalpavriksha Museum would also be ready in two to three months where 50-100 people would get a chance to visit it every day.

Rare collections like historical statue of Shiva-Gauri and Ramayana in Persian would be on display.

The history of the government and the commission would also be displayed.

Gate numbers five and six of the commission are being made like the gate of Sarnath.

This gate, being made of red sandstone, would be ready before Maha Kumbh.

People would be able to take selfies outside this gate which is being constructed under the Smart City Project.