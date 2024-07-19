UPSC Files Case Against Probationary IAS Officer Puja Khedkar For Forging Disability Certificates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) filed a case on Friday against probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who is being investigated for allegedly forging disability certificates to pass the civil services exam.

The commission has requested the cancellation of her candidature related to this case.

In a statement, the UPSC mentioned it conducted a "detailed and thorough investigation into the misconduct of Ms. Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate of the Civil Services Examination-2022."

According to the investigation, Khedkar fraudulently exceeded the permissible attempt limit under the Examination Rules by falsifying her identity, including changing her name, her parents' names, her photograph/signature, her email ID, mobile number, and address.

As a result, the UPSC has taken multiple actions against her, including filing a First Information Report (FIR) with the police and issuing a Show Cause Notice (SCN) for the cancellation of her candidature for the Civil Services Examination-2022 and her debarment from future exams and selections, as per the Rules of the Civil Services Examination-2022.

The UPSC emphasized that it strictly adheres to its Constitutional mandate and conducts all its processes, including examinations, with the highest diligence and without compromise.

On Thursday, Khedkar was called by the Pune Police to record her statement. This development follows Khedkar's filing of a harassment case against Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase, who had reported her alleged misuse of power to the Maharashtra government.