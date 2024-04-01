Utkal Divas today: Odias proud of their State and its heritage

Bhubaneswar: Odisha became a free State on April 1, 1936 after getting separated from Bihar. Under the British rule, Bengal provinces consisted of present-day Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha. The separation was the result of three decades of struggle under eminent leaders such as Utkala Gouraba Madhusudan Das, Utkalamani Gopabandhu Das, Fakir Mohan Senapati and several others. Sir John Austen Hubback was the first Governor of the State. April 1 is celebrated as Utkal Divas to commemorate this event. This year, Odisha marks its 89th foundation day.

The State was originally called Orissa. It received its current name Odisha after the Rajya Sabha passed the Orissa (the Alteration of Name) Bill and adopted the Constitution (113th) Amendment Bill in March 2011. Odisha was historically the capital of the powerful Kalinga Kingdom. This empire was renowned for its considerable influence and control over vital maritime trade routes leading to South-East Asia. Then Eastern Gangas ruled much of modern region of Odisha. Odia language got official status during their regime following the evolution of the language from Odra Prakrit.

They are remembered as the builders of Jagannath temple in Puri and Sun temple in Konark.

Odisha is famous for its glorious culture and historical significance. In ancient history, it has been known by different names like Kalinga, Utkal, Udra, Toshali and Kosala.

Odisha is also the Jagannath Dham (the land of Lord Jagannath), a religious and spiritual place for pilgrimage. Built in 1161 AD, Jagannath temple is famous for Rath Yatra. This 12th century shrine in Puri attracts thousands of devotees and tourists.

The rich cultural heritage distinguishes Odisha from the rest of India. The region’s many riches include historical locations, tribal traditions and cuisine. The people of Odisha are proud of their State and its heritage.