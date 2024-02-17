Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited (USFBL) and the Institute of Professional Banking announce their collaboration on an Innovative Probationary Officer (PO) Program at Baddi University

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited (USFBL) and the Institute of Professional Banking proudly announce their collaboration on an Innovative Probationary Officer (PO) Program at Baddi University. This initiative is aimed at boarding young talents aspiring for a career in Banking, transforming ‘them into successful Bankers Collaborating with the Institute of Professional Banking the goal is to shape the careers of aspiring individuals in the Banking sector.

IPB has collaborated with Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (USFB) to offer a Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Financial Services (PGDBFS) program. IPB PO Academy Program is designed for graduates and postgraduates interested in starting a career in the banking sector with USFB.

IPB India provides them with a comprehensive program that encompasses knowledge and skills in Branch Operations, Banking Products, Sales, Credit, Customer Service, and other relevant day-to-day banking tasks. Successful candidates completing the program will be awarded a Post Graduate Diploma, along With a full-time employment opportunity with Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited, Commenting on the collaboration, Govind Singh, MD & CEO, USFBL said,

“The Utkarsh Probationary Officer Program is an Initiative to on-board young talented to pursue a career in Banking, Our collaboration with the Institute of Professional Banking is a testament to our commitment to shaping dynamic bankers and contributing to the growth of the banking sector in India” Present on the occasion, Gursimran Singh Oberoi, Founder, Institute of Professional Banking said, “Collaborating with Utkarsh Small Finance Bank to build talented pool in the banking sector is a significant step toward ‘empowering the youth. The one-year Post Graduate Diploma, ‘combined with full-time employment opportunities, ensures a holistic approach to education and career development

Program Goals

To train and develop highly skilled modern-day bankers

To provide high-quality residential training based on experiential and immersive learning methods

To provide on the job training and internship to groom candidates for various job roles

To get students deployed with USFB on successful completion

Curriculum coverage

Retail Branch Banking encompassing knowledge and skills in Branch Operations, Banking Products, Sales, Credit, Customer Service, and various day-to-day banking tasks

Program Highlights

In-campus classroom sessions

Guest lectures by industry experts and bank officials

Group discussions on real-life business case studies

Role-playing and a mock branch for practical learning

A dedicated Training Room with a projector for effective presentations

A computer lab for Core Banking System (CBS) learning

Accommodation and food arrangements with twin/triple room sharing options.

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their updated CVs for consideration.

About Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (USFB)



Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, established on April 30, 2016, is dedicated to providing banking and financial services with a focus on underserved and unserved segments of the country. The bank primarily focuses on lending in rural and semi-urban areas, while its deposit services and other offerings are available nationwide. USFB began its operations on January 23, 2017, after receiving a small finance banking license from the RBI in November 2016.

Before entering the banking business, Utkarsh had a history of providing microfinance to customers in rural and semi-urban areas. The bank offers various types of loans, and digital services, and is headquartered in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

For more information and registration visit – https://ipbindia.com/po-academy/

Helpline number – +91-9815433006

Email address – [email protected]