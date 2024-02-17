Live
- Chaitra Navratri 2024: A Celebration of Devotion and Spirituality
- Paytm shifts nodal account to Axis Bank: What does this mean?
- Congress to kick-start first state-level convention from sensitive coastal K’taka ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Special trains for Telangana's tribal fair Medaram Jathara
- Man nabbed for making a hoax call to blast IGIA
- Nakul Nath removes 'INC' from his bio, rumours about joining BJP gain momentum
- Protest breaks out in Wayanad over man-animal conflict
- 3rd Test: Rohit falls cheaply as India extend lead to 170 runs after bowling out England for 319
- First AI-based free mobile tele-clinic attends to 13K remote patients in J&K: Jitendra Singh
- Kesineni Nani flays Chandrababu and Lokesh, says TDP will be defeated in next elections
Just In
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited (USFBL) and the Institute of Professional Banking announce their collaboration on an Innovative Probationary Officer (PO) Program at Baddi University
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited (USFBL) and the Institute of Professional Banking proudly announce their collaboration on an Innovative Probationary Officer (PO) Program at Baddi University.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited (USFBL) and the Institute of Professional Banking proudly announce their collaboration on an Innovative Probationary Officer (PO) Program at Baddi University. This initiative is aimed at boarding young talents aspiring for a career in Banking, transforming ‘them into successful Bankers Collaborating with the Institute of Professional Banking the goal is to shape the careers of aspiring individuals in the Banking sector.
Institute of Professional Banking PO Program with Utkarsh Bank
IPB has collaborated with Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (USFB) to offer a Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Financial Services (PGDBFS) program. IPB PO Academy Program is designed for graduates and postgraduates interested in starting a career in the banking sector with USFB.
IPB India provides them with a comprehensive program that encompasses knowledge and skills in Branch Operations, Banking Products, Sales, Credit, Customer Service, and other relevant day-to-day banking tasks. Successful candidates completing the program will be awarded a Post Graduate Diploma, along With a full-time employment opportunity with Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited, Commenting on the collaboration, Govind Singh, MD & CEO, USFBL said,
“The Utkarsh Probationary Officer Program is an Initiative to on-board young talented to pursue a career in Banking, Our collaboration with the Institute of Professional Banking is a testament to our commitment to shaping dynamic bankers and contributing to the growth of the banking sector in India” Present on the occasion, Gursimran Singh Oberoi, Founder, Institute of Professional Banking said, “Collaborating with Utkarsh Small Finance Bank to build talented pool in the banking sector is a significant step toward ‘empowering the youth. The one-year Post Graduate Diploma, ‘combined with full-time employment opportunities, ensures a holistic approach to education and career development
Program Goals
To train and develop highly skilled modern-day bankers
To provide high-quality residential training based on experiential and immersive learning methods
To provide on the job training and internship to groom candidates for various job roles
To get students deployed with USFB on successful completion
Curriculum coverage
Retail Branch Banking encompassing knowledge and skills in Branch Operations, Banking Products, Sales, Credit, Customer Service, and various day-to-day banking tasks
Program Highlights
- In-campus classroom sessions
- Guest lectures by industry experts and bank officials
- Group discussions on real-life business case studies
- Role-playing and a mock branch for practical learning
- A dedicated Training Room with a projector for effective presentations
- A computer lab for Core Banking System (CBS) learning
- Accommodation and food arrangements with twin/triple room sharing options.
- Eligible and interested candidates can submit their updated CVs for consideration.
About Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (USFB)
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, established on April 30, 2016, is dedicated to providing banking and financial services with a focus on underserved and unserved segments of the country. The bank primarily focuses on lending in rural and semi-urban areas, while its deposit services and other offerings are available nationwide. USFB began its operations on January 23, 2017, after receiving a small finance banking license from the RBI in November 2016.
Before entering the banking business, Utkarsh had a history of providing microfinance to customers in rural and semi-urban areas. The bank offers various types of loans, and digital services, and is headquartered in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
For more information and registration visit – https://ipbindia.com/po-academy/
Helpline number – +91-9815433006
Email address – [email protected]