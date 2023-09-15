Uttar Pradesh working diligently as growth engine of India: Adityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that Uttar Pradesh is working diligently as the growth engine of India and the state has become an an integral part of India's development journey in a true sense.



Addressing a summit organised by the Indian Steel Association here, the chief minister said, "Uttar Pradesh offers an excellent environment for investment" and assured the investors that his government guarantees the security of their investments and is ready to provide all kinds of support, according to an official release issued here. Uttar Pradesh is working diligently as the growth engine of India. In a true sense, UP has now become an integral part of India's development journey, the chief minister said.

He pointed out that over the past six years, the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has seen significant improvement. Today there are no riots or disturbances during festivals and celebrations in the state, he said, adding that the visits of VVIPs are conducted in a very safe and peaceful manner. He also recalled the successful conclusion of Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj in 2019 which accommodated 24 crore devotees. He said that Uttar Pradesh has also made significant strides in improving its ease of doing business. "Currently, Uttar Pradesh has the largest single-window platform in the country for investment. The state has introduced policies for 25 sectors. Monitoring of MOUs signed with the Uttar Pradesh government is being done through the 'Nivesh Sarathi' portal," he added. Stressing that the state now has better air connectivity, the CM said that significant work has been done in the infrastructure sector in Uttar Pradesh.

Further, he said that the Bundelkhand region, which was once considered the economically weakest area of Uttar Pradesh, is now connected via an expressway. "Today, Uttar Pradesh is advancing its development journey in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. The establishment of a multi-modal terminal in Varanasi has also progressed on a war footing," he said. He further said that the inter junctions of both the dedicated freight corridors are in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh. Work on the construction of a multi-modal logistics hub there and the establishment of a multi-modal transport hub in Bodaki have also progressed on a war footing.