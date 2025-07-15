Uttarakhand CM meets PM, seeks Centre’s support for multiple projects

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and sought guidance on various subjects related to the development of Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister expressed his sgratitude to the Central Government for its support in the state’s development and stated that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Uttarakhand was ready to play an effective role in the vision of a Developed India by 2047.

The Chief Minister said that all Indians felt proud that 27 countries across the world conferred their highest civilian honor upon the Prime Minister. He presented to the Prime Minister a replica of the Kartik Swami Temple, a coffee table book on the Adi Kailash Yatra, and local products from Uttarakhand including ghee from Kanar (Dharachula), red rice from Purola, Basmati rice, black cumin (kala jeera), gandhrayan herb, jambu herb, and local honey.

The Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to direct the concerned departments for infrastructure development of Haridwar Ganga Corridor, Rishikesh Ganga Corridor, and Sharda Corridor in Champawat, similar to the master plans implemented in Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams, with financing through CSR funds. He urged the Prime Minister to also instruct the concerned ministries for:

The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister about the upcoming Nanda Raj Jat Yatra to be held in Uttarakhand in 2026 and said that environmentally friendly infrastructure must be developed for its smooth conduct.