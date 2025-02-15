Uttarakhand has emerged as a major force in sports

Dehradun: Uttarakhand has emerged as a major force in the sports scene by successfully organising the 18-day National Games at nine venues. Uttarakhand not only managed to improve its ranking in the medal tally, but the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also shown its capability in conducting the entire event in a disciplined manner.

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, while paying obeisance to the deities of the four Dhams of Uttarakhand, said that Chief Minister Dhami has prepared sports infrastructure in every district of Uttarakhand

Before the 38th National Games, Uttarakhand had never performed so well .

After the formation of the state, whenever Uttarakhand participated in the National Games, the number of medals it won ranged from 10 to 19. Similarly, it was somewhere between 13th and 26th position in the medals table. The same has been the case with gold medals, whose number has ranged from one to a maximum of five.

This time, Uttarakhand has surprised everyone by winning 103 medals. Similarly, the number of gold medals rose to 24.

The state was placed seventh in the medal tables tally. Big states like West Bengal, Punjab, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra, Jammu and Kashmir are behind Uttarakhand in the medals table.