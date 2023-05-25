Uttrakhand Gets Its First Vande Bharat Express Train

The first semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express train in Uttarakhand, which runs from Dehradun to New Delhi, was essentially flagged off on Thursday at 11 a.m. by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



As part of his plan to develop more environmentally friendly modes of public transport and electrify train lines across the nation, PM Modi will also dedicate the freshly electrified rail line sections. As a result, the state's entire rail route will be entirely electrified.

Delighted to flag off the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express. It will ensure 'Ease of Travel' as well as greater comfort for the citizens. https://t.co/NLpcRCHvQW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2023

Vande Bharat train, India's 17th and the first ever to operate through Uttarakhand, will make its inaugural run from Dehradun to the Anand Vihar terminal in Delhi. The train is outfitted with top-notch amenities, which, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), will usher in a new era of luxurious travel, particularly for visitors to the state. The train was produced domestically and contains Kavach technology and other cutting-edge safety features.

The, India's 17th and the first ever to operate through Uttarakhand, will make its inaugural run from Dehradun to the Anand Vihar terminal in Delhi. The train is outfitted with top-notch amenities, which, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), will usher in a new era of luxurious travel, particularly for visitors to the state. The train was produced domestically and contains Kavach technology and other cutting-edge safety features.

The regular operations of the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express will start on May 29, according to IRCTC. In four hours and 45 minutes, the train will travel 302 kilometres. It will be open every day but Wednesday, six days a week. The first Vande Bharat for the state will leave Dehradun at 7:00 am and arrive at the Anand Vihar terminal in Delhi at 11:45 am. The second Vande Bharat will leave Anand Vihar at 05:50 pm and arrive in Dehradun at 10:35 pm. It would make stops in Meerut City, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Roorkee, and Haridwar while travelling.