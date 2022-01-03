Vaccine for 15-18 from today

New Delhi: The COVID-19 vaccination for children aged between 15 and 18 years is all set to begin from Monday. The registrations for the vaccination began on Saturday on the Co-WIN portal. The children would only be eligible to take the Bharat Biotech's Covaxin jab.

As per the guidelines issued by the Union health ministry, "all those whose birth year is 2007 or before" will be eligible for vaccination under this category.

As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier, the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 years is scheduled to begin from Monday (January 3) while administration of precautionary third dose for elders in vulnerable categories will commence from January 10.

The Union health ministry on Sunday said all states and union territories have been notified to ensure smooth implementation of new vaccination guidelines for the 15-18 age group. "Stressing on the need to ensure smooth implementation of new vaccination guidelines, states/UTs have been advised to ensure the orientation of vaccinators and vaccination team members for vaccination of 15-18 years old identification of dedicated session sites for their vaccination," the Union health ministry said. Union Health Minister said States and Union Territories should take necessary measures, including setting up separate vaccination centres, to avoid mixing-up of COVID-19 vaccines during administration of shots to those in the 15-18 age group."To avoid mixing-up of vaccines during administration, separate Covid vaccination centres (CVCs), separate session sites, separate queue (if at same session where adult vaccination is ongoing) and separate vaccination team (if at same session site) are to be strived for," Mandaviya said.