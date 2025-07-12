Live
Vadodara bridge collapse: 1 still missing, toll rises to 20
VADODARA: The death toll in the Mahisagar river bridge collapse in Gujarat's Vadodara district rose to 20 on Friday after an injured man died in the hospital and the body of a missing person was found in the river, officials said.
One more person was still missing, and efforts to find him will be resumed on Saturday as the search and rescue operation concluded in the evening, they said.
